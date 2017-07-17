Hot Dogs Recalled Over Bone Fragments

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) – The maker of Sabrett hot dogs is recalling more than 7 million pounds of hot dogs because they may contain bone fragments.
New York City-based Marathon Enterprises Inc. said the recall affects beef and pork hot dogs and sausages produced on various dates between March 17 and July 4. The products subject to recall are stamped “EST. 8854” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recalled products have been blamed for one minor oral injury. Consumers who purchased the hot dogs are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them.
For a full list of products please click here
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John Terminello, Consumer Relations, at 1-800-SABRETT Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
