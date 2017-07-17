Hot Dogs Recalled Over Bone Fragments

July 17, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Food Recall, Hot Dog Recall, Hot Dogs, Recall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) – The maker of Sabrett hot dogs is recalling more than 7 million pounds of hot dogs because they may contain bone fragments.

New York City-based Marathon Enterprises Inc. said the recall affects beef and pork hot dogs and sausages produced on various dates between March 17 and July 4. The products subject to recall are stamped “EST. 8854” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Recalled Sabrett Labels

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recalled products have been blamed for one minor oral injury. Consumers who purchased the hot dogs are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them.

For a full list of products please click here

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John Terminello, Consumer Relations, at 1-800-SABRETT Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch