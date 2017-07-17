Gov. Scott & State Health Talk Zika Preparedness

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Summer is in full swing and Governor Rick Scott is hoping to avoid a repeat of last year when combatting the Zika virus dominated the headlines.

On Monday, Gov. Scott gave the opening remarks at the Florida Department of Health’s Zika Preparedness Planning Meeting in Miami.

The health department is hosting the meeting with county health departments and mosquito control districts from across the state, as well as officials from the Centers for Disease Control, to discuss ongoing efforts to prepare for and combat the Zika Virus.

As the summer rains have begun to fall, both Miami-Dade and Broward counties have mounted their spraying campaigns using trucks and planes. The sprays being used target both adult mosquitoes which can carry the virus and the larvae which have yet to hatch.

The discussions will also focus on public education campaigns to remind people to use bug spray, drain standing water, and take other precautionary measures.

Last year, state and county officials were forced to ramp up efforts quite quickly when cases of the locally acquired Zika were found in several ‘hot zones’ in Miami-Dade. Wynwood businesses, which were in one of the zones, lost as much as 40 percent in revenue from last year’s outbreak, according to a study by Florida International University

So far this year, Florida health officials have confirmed 32 travel-related Zika cases in Miami-Dade County but no local infections.

Statewide, health officials have confirmed 81 travel cases so far this year.

While Zika may not seem as much as a threat as last summer, officials are warning pregnant women, and women who want to get pregnant, not to let their guard down.

“Zika hasn’t gone away,” said CDC acting director Dr. Anne Schuchat. “We can’t afford to be complacent.”

While cases of the birth defect-causing virus have dropped sharply from last year’s peak in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean, Zika hasn’t disappeared from the region and remains a potential threat.

It’s hard to predict how much risk people face in locales with smoldering infection, or if cases might spike again. For now, pregnant women still are being urged not to travel to a country or area with even a few reported cases of Zika, because the consequences can be disastrous for a fetus’ brain.