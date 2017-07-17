Glitch Leads To Higher Water Bills In Hollywood

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) — Some Hollywood residents probably felt like they hit the jackpot when their water bills came in and they were so low.
City officials say there was a glitch in the system which caused the under-billed statements and it’s time to pay the piper, well actually, the utility that puts the water in the pipes.
About 170 customers in the city are affected, they’re now corrected statements. City spokeswoman Raelin Storey said they will get up to 60 months to pay off the balances and that the city will offer a 50 percent discount.
Storey said the average water bill is $122 a month for using 700 cubic feet of water, but if the meter isn’t working, the same bill would be only about $50.
The highest bill was $140,000, went to a 24-unit condominium complex, or about $5,800 for each unit. The smallest bill is $20 for a single month, at a single-family home.
