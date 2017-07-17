David Glenn “Would Be Shocked” If N’Kosi Perry Isn’t Great For Miami

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
ACCSports.com writer and radio host, David Glenn joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap all the news from the last week’s ACC Media Day in Charlotte. They discuss the overall improvement in the ACC and Glenn predicts the Hurricanes to win the Coastal Division.
On Miami’s chances in the ACC Coastal Division- “We saw those freshman linebackers [last season] and I think we are going to see more talent this year. The Coastal is much more manageable [than the Atlantic Division]. I think it makes for a great opportunity for the Canes to get to their first ACC championship game.”
On Canes QB N’Kosi Perry- “I would be shocked if Perry isn’t a great college football player, the question is how quickly.”
On if the SEC is still considered better than the ACC- “I would say no. They [ACC] have two of the last four titles, two Heisman winners. NC State is also expected to have a good team, not Clemson or FSU good but we are usually talking about the SEC. I think the ACC as a league was the best last year and the Atlantic was the best division.”