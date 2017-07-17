Babysitter Accused of Breaking Boy’s Arm For Wetting Pants

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Daytona Beach woman is accused of breaking young boy’s arm because he wet his pants.
Last Thursday, the three-year-old boy’s mother dropped him off at Haillee Howell’s house along with his two brothers, ages seven and eight.
When the mother returned to pick them up, Howell, 21, told her the youngest brother had “wet his pants.”
The mother said her son started crying in the car, saying his arm hurt. She took him to the hospital and police say X-rays showed two bones broken in his wrist. The hospital also reportedly noted bruising under the boy’s eyes and in both ears.
Howell reportedly twisted the boy’s arm and hit him with a spatula.
Howell denied abusing the boy. She was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated child abuse.
