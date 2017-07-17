Artificial Sweeteners May Increase Your Risk For Obesity

July 17, 2017 4:07 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Artificial sweeteners may be less helpful than many believe in helping people lose weight and avoid health problems, a new evidence review suggests.

Aspartame, and other artificial sweeteners did not lead to any significant weight loss in more than 1,000 participants in seven clinical trials, said lead researcher Meghan Azad.

At the same time, the combined data from 30 observational studies involving more than 400,000 participants showed that artificial sweeteners are associated with obesity, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and heart health problems.

