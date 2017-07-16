Venezuelans Gather In Large Numbers For Unofficial Plebiscite To Challenge Maduro

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Venezuelan expatriates began voting in hundreds of cities worldwide on Sunday in an unofficial plebiscite that aims to challenge President Nicolas Maduro and his plans to rewrite the constitution.
With improvised polling stations in more than 80 countries, Venezuelan expatriates are predicted to turn out in force for the vote, which comes amid three months of anti-government protests that have led to nearly 100 deaths.
Large crowds gathered to vote in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, with local South Floridians hoping to help a situation that has seemingly gotten worse.
In Rome, a long line of voters formed in a square around the corner from the Vatican.
Many passed the time taking photos with their mobile phones while they wait for their turn and as they cast their ballots.
Leopoldo Lopez Gil, father of prominent opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez who was recently released to house arrest following mass protests, had travelled to Italy ahead of the vote and took time to greet the large crowds at the polling station and to pose for photographs.
Lopez Gil said the peaceful nature of the vote was in contrast to violence used by the government in Venezuela.
He said the results of the non-binding vote, called by the opposition-controlled legislature, the National Assembly, should be accepted by the government.
Protesters say Maduro is seeking to consolidate a dictatorship in the oil-rich nation and must be stopped before critical food and medicine shortages worsen.