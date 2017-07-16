Trump Slams Clinton In Defense Of Son’s Russia Meeting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump returned to Washington Sunday evening with the lowest approval rating for a president after six months in office since 1975.

Just 36 percent of Americans approve of the job he’s doing.

The White House is facing criticism for shifting descriptions of a meeting between his eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., a Russian lawyer and a former Soviet military officer, conceding the younger Trump was promised dirt on Hillary Clinton, but in the end, didn’t get it.

“Everyone’s coming to the same conclusion about the legality, there’s nothing illegal about that meeting,” said Jay Sekulow, lawyer to the president.

But for months the White House insisted no such meeting had happened.

“Did any adviser, or anyone in the Trump campaign, have any contact with the Russians who were trying to meddle in the election,” Face the Nation’s John Dickerson asked Vice President Mike Pence in January.

“Well, of course not,” the VP replied. “I think to suggest that is to give credence to some of these bizarre rumors that have swirled around the candidacy.”

FLASHBACK: Mike Pence January 2017. Q: Did any Trump campaign member have contact with the Russians? Pence: "Of course not." pic.twitter.com/uSgQMkpydv — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 9, 2017

Sunday morning, the president once again defended Donald Jr. and attacked the “fake news” media.

HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

The president’s legislative agenda also hit a snag Sunday. Republicans postponed action on the health care bill as they wait for Arizona Senator John McCain to recover from surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

Republicans need his vote, as other senators abandon the bill.

“There are many of us who have concerns about this bill,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). “It could lead to insurance plans that really are barely insurance.”

Two republicans are planning to vote against the bill. One more GOP defection will kill it.

“I think the longer the bill’s out there, the more conservative Republicans are going to discover that it’s not a repeal,” said Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).