Florida County Axes Homework For Elementary School Kids

July 16, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: Elementary School, Homework, Marion County

OCALA (CBSMiami/AP) — If children got to decide where their respective families lived, one Florida county would likely see its population flourish.

Elementary schools in Marion County will say goodbye to everyday homework in the coming school year after Superintendent Heidi Maier said research shows it does not enhance learning.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Maier, who took office in November, notified parents and teachers of the change at the district’s 31 elementary schools recently.

The new rule will not apply to high school and middle school students.

District public information officer Kevin Christian says the district is calling on parents to replace traditional homework assignments with 20-minute reading sessions in hopes of getting parents and students involved in something they can do together and enjoy.

Teachers will still have the authority to assign homework, but will be encouraged to do so sparingly, for larger projects like a science fair.

