Woman’s Body Found Murdered In Front Of Miami Home

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A woman is dead, gunned down early Saturday morning in a Miami neighborhood.

It happened near the 1800 block of S.W. 14th Terrace around 3:30 a.m.

Nidia Andrade woke up to a sound she had never heard before.

“I heard three shots,” she said. “Because I live by myself, I was scared.”

When she looked out of her window, she didn’t see anything.

“The neighbor called and told me, ‘Nidia, you have a body in front of your house,'” she exclaimed.

When police arrived, they discovered the victim shot and killed, laying in the grass. They described her as a Hispanic woman in her 50’s, about 5’5″ and 100 lbs with red hair. She also had decorated thumbnails, about 3 inches long with glitter and also wore a gold necklace.

Residents said the murder is unusual for the neighborhood.

“This is shocking. Nothing like this has ever happened before,” said Lucy Perez. “This is a quiet neighborhood.”

Now, a killer is on the loose.

“Everybody walks to the park with their kids,” said Patricia Estrada. “You see them on bicycles going to the park and coming back. It’s not supposed to happen here.”

Miami Police believe the victim did not live in the area and because her pockets were empty, they’re still trying to identify who she is.