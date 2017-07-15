Bodycam: Train Drags Pinned SUV After Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LA MARQUE, TX (CBSMiami) – A Texas police officer’s bodycam was rolling early Friday when a train dragged a pinned SUV with two injured people trapped inside.

La Marque Police said it appears the driver ignored the flashing lights, went under the crossing barricades and struck the stopped train.

An officer arrived and called for Life Flight for the injured man and woman inside the SUV. He was trying to comfort the man.

“I know, I know buddy, we’ve got medics coming,” the officer said to the driver, who was asking for help. “You’re fine man, you’ve been in an accident.”

Then, without warning, the train suddenly took off, dragging the stuck SUV with it.

The panicked police officer chased after the train.

“Stop the train,” the officer yells in the video. “Tell them to stop moving! They’re dragging the car, there’s people still inside!”

He ran to an ambulance and asked them to help.

“Go to the front of the train, tell them to stop moving. They’re dragging this car,” the officer said.

The officer then ran alongside the SUV to try to reassure the victims.

“Hold tight, man,” he yelled. “We’re getting them to stop. We’re getting them to stop.”

A fire truck was able to alert the train conductor to stop. The people inside the vehicle were flown to a local area hospital.

The driver was left in serious condition and the passenger’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

They added there were no signs the vehicle hit its brakes before hitting the train.