Trump Defends Son’s Russia Meeting, “Zero Happened”

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania wrapped up their two day trip to France by attending a Bastille Day parade in Paris with President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

As people line the streets for the military parade in Paris, the hope is that President Trump’s visit will help smooth over a relationship between the two leaders.

French President Macron’s invitation was offered to commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the entry of American troops into the First World War. That began a century of U.S. cooperation and involvement in European affairs, a policy many in Europe fear President Trump is retreating from.

“Something could happen with respect to the Paris Accord we’ll see what happens,” said Mr. Trump, hinting a willingness to reverse course on his decision to pull out of the global Paris climate agreement.

During his trip, Mr. Trump found that leaving the country did not also mean leaving behind questions surrounding Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. At a news conference, the President defended his son, Donald Trump Jr., regarding a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer promising damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

“Zero happened from the meeting. And honestly I think the press made a very big deal over something that really a lot of people would do,” said Trump.

He added, “As far as my son is concerned, my son is a wonderful young man.”

Now, not one but two Senate panels want the President’s son to testify. Members of the Senate intelligence committee have sent an official request for documents from Donald Trump Jr.

“We’ve had Trump campaign officials, where we’ve had Trump admin officials all say they’ve had no contact, there’s nothing to look at here until evidence comes out that there were meetings with Russians,” said Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA.

Investigators looking into Russian meddling are also examining whether Trump’s digital team during the campaign worked with Russia to target Clinton supporters with fake news stories on social media. One of the staffers at the helm of that digital operation is expected to release some sort of statement later Friday.