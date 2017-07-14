Russian-American Lobbyist Says He Met With Trump Jr.

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — New information is coming out about a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. – indicating there were more people in the room than initially reported.

Emails show the meeting was set up with the intent to get damaging information on Hillary Clinton that allegedly came directly from the Russian government.

Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner weren’t the only people in the room in Trump Tower with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. A Russian-American lobbyist, alleged to be a former soviet spy, confirms to the Associated Press he was there as well.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling for Kushner’s resignation saying it’s inappropriate for someone in the White House to have attended that meeting.

“He apparently concealed a meeting that is harmful to our national security,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

CBS News confirms Kushner had to update his security clearance form three times. He added more than 100 names of meetings with foreign contacts during the election and transition after initially saying he had no such meetings. He only added Veselnitskaya’s name on the final update.

The Senate Intelligence Committee members said Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. will be called to testify but first they are requesting documents from both men.

“We feel it’s very important that we have all of the appropriate information so we can ask the right questions,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA).

Kushner’s attorneys say he will cooperate with investigators.

Investigators are also looking into whether the Trump campaign’s digital team coordinated with Russia to push fake news stories on social media. Kushner oversaw the unit, which was headed by Brad Parscale.

Parscale issued a statement Friday morning saying he never saw any signs of coordination with Russia. He added he will work with investigators as well.