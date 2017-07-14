Women On Capitol Hill Fight For Right To ‘Bare Arms’

July 14, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Capitol Hill, Politics, Sleeveless, Women

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — Women lawmakers on Capitol Hill are fighting for their right to “bare arms” – or shall we say bare their arms.

On Friday,  female members of the House of Representatives stood on the steps of the Capitol to showcase their sleeveless attire and call for an update to the dress code on the House Floor.

Just a day before, House Speaker Paul Ryan said modernizing the dress code is being discussed.

For decades, the rules for dress on the floor and in the Speakers’ Lobby has prohibited women from wearing sleeveless tops and men are required to wear a jacket and tie.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch