Women On Capitol Hill Fight For Right To ‘Bare Arms’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — Women lawmakers on Capitol Hill are fighting for their right to “bare arms” – or shall we say bare their arms.
On Friday, female members of the House of Representatives stood on the steps of the Capitol to showcase their sleeveless attire and call for an update to the dress code on the House Floor.
Just a day before, House Speaker Paul Ryan said modernizing the dress code is being discussed.
For decades, the rules for dress on the floor and in the Speakers’ Lobby has prohibited women from wearing sleeveless tops and men are required to wear a jacket and tie.