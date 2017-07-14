Investigation Underway After Plane Crash Lands Near Crandon Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a plane crash landed near Crandon Park Thursday night.
The plane went down at 4000 Crandon Blvd. shortly after 11:15 p.m.
There were reportedly two people on the small prop plane.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the pilot suffered minor injuries. No word on the condition of the passenger.
The pilot told witnesses the aircraft was having engine problems and the nose was broken, which forced the emergency landing. The plane ended up hitting a light pole.
