OFFSEASON RADAR 32: High School Football Never Stops

We are now less than a month before the official beginning of the 2017 high school football season here in the Sunshine State.

Who would have believed that football would get to the point where there is really no offseason – and that the new season would begin before August? That has happened.

As we leave the Major League Baseball All-Star Game behind, we now come back to the reality that South Florida has always been a football area – and while we produce dozens and dozens of baseball prospects each year – the numbers are not even close to what football sends to the next level and beyond.

There was a time when football didn’t have all the bells and whistles that it does now. No camps, combines, clinics or 7-on-7 events. The emphasis back in the day was making sure that conditioning was a priority. Sure, they had 7-on-7s, but they were against one another – and not flying halfway across the country to compete.

Many believe that the emphasis on teaching is not what it once was. But that is not on the coaches. It’s because they have the players less time – with so many events taking place.

Stay with us all summer long as we bring you up close with the top teams, prospects and coaches right here in South Florida.

If you have followed what we do throughout the years, it’s all about promotion. Today, we bring you six more prospects to put ON THE RADAR. Check these quality athletes out:

2019 – Jaden Davis, CB, 5-11, 165, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. Yet another emerging star for this program that continues to churn out amazing talent. Have watched this tremendous football talent perform over the past two years – and now the colleges are seeing what many have been talking about. Has the chance to blow up in a major way this season, gaining national exposure. Has really made some big strides this offseason.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6704770/jaden-davis

2019 – Christopher Hill, Jr., CB/WR, 6-2, 180, Coral Springs. Talk about a hidden gem, this is a quality football player who received plenty of attention in the spring – and as he heads toward his junior season with the Colts, this is indeed a prospect that we will continue to watch. Whether it’s on offense or defense, this is a talent that has the speed, athletic ability and football savvy to make an impact. Still maturing and learning.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7410749/christopher-hill-jr/about

2018 – Joey Plasencia, TE/DE, 6-2, 215, Miami Belen Jesuit. Yet another player from a program that seems to have its share of talented prospects every year. A two-way athlete who has already shown the college coaches – during the spring – and last season – that he has the skills to play this game at the next level. A big, strong and solid football prospect who is expected to make a difference for the two-time defending district champion Wolverines under first year head coach Eddie Delgado.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5300409/joey-plasencia

2018 – Nicholas Rivera, DE/OLB, 6-1, 225, Hialeah. Like so many football players in South Florida, we had the pleasure of watching and evaluating this tremendous talent a year ago live. This is a prospect who made plays all over the field and turned heads with a motor that never stopped. Coach Pierre Senatus knows that if the T-Breds are going to be successful and compete in a tough district, athletes like this will be essential. Keep your eye on this young man. He will impress you!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5089037/nicholas-jersey-rivera

2018 – Alexander Shelton, WR/CB, 6-2, 190, Hollywood Hills. This is a very talented young man who has been around the past year and turned plenty of heads. His final season at the high school level will see this gifted football talent play for first year head coach Brandon Graham and the Spartans. A truly impressive two-way talent that will certainly add to the rebuilding of this program. College coaches already know what he is capable off doing this coming season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5339358/alexander-shelton

2018 – Jaeden Suarez, S, 6-1, 190, Homestead. This is a young man who we have watched the past three years – and as he leaves Killian to go to his home area school, many are expecting big things from a talent who has the ability to play safety or a linebacker position. This is a real throwback player who only know one way to play the game. College coaches need to take notice of this impressive football talent.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/3781005/jaeden-suarez

