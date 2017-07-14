Man Arrested After Calling 911 Nearly 100 Times

July 14, 2017 8:44 AM
CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — There’s a limit to everything and Clearwater police reached theirs when one persistent man called 911 nearly 100 times over the course of a day.

The department said Michael Mott called their communication center 98 times Monday. Mott was trying to get money that was seized during a drug arrest in January.

Police say Mott used two phones to make the calls and even made calls in front of an officer who responded. Authorities say Mott tied up valuable resources that were meant to help citizens in need.

Mott was arrested and charged with making harassing telephone calls.

