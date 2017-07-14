In The Recruiting Huddle: Kenneth Styles, Jr. – Mater Academy

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Kenneth Styles, Jr.
POSITION: DT/DE
SCHOOL: Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 225
SCOUTING: This is a program over the past few years that has produced its share of quality football players, and with the emergence of this tremendous defensive line prospect, you can add another. Strong, athletic, quick and plays the game with plenty of passion. Easily one of the top football players on a team that will once again be in the mix in 7A. Can play on the end – or move inside – if needed. The coaches have talked very highly about his football skills.