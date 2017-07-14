Some Storms To Start, Sunshine Later

July 14, 2017 9:43 AM By Dave Warren
Filed Under: Dave Warren, Florida, Good News, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Few showers will be moving through the area Friday morning before working inland and towards the Gulf Coast this afternoon.

For the most part, they are just passing showers with brief to moderate rain but a few lightning strikes have been detected and that trend will continue Friday morning.

Temperatures will be near 90 or slightly above Friday afternoon, just a little warmer due to more sunshine and less rainfall.

The tropical wave that brought periods of heavy rain and storms to the region is now over the Gulf of Mexico and continuing to move from East to West.

Wind continues near 15 to 20 mph keeping the high risk of rip currents in place at the beach.

No significant tropical development is expected over the next five days.

Click here for the latest weather information. For weather forecasts 24/7, get the app

More from Dave Warren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch