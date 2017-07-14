Some Storms To Start, Sunshine Later

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Few showers will be moving through the area Friday morning before working inland and towards the Gulf Coast this afternoon.
For the most part, they are just passing showers with brief to moderate rain but a few lightning strikes have been detected and that trend will continue Friday morning.
Temperatures will be near 90 or slightly above Friday afternoon, just a little warmer due to more sunshine and less rainfall.
The tropical wave that brought periods of heavy rain and storms to the region is now over the Gulf of Mexico and continuing to move from East to West.
Wind continues near 15 to 20 mph keeping the high risk of rip currents in place at the beach.
No significant tropical development is expected over the next five days.
