Ex-Prisoner Heading To Job Interview Uses Shirt To Save Man’s Life

CBS Local — While heading to a job interview, a man living in a Connecticut halfway house literally took the shirt off his back to save a wounded man’s life.

Aaron Tucker, 32, of Bridgeport, Conn., left the Isaiah House with less than $2 in his pocket to interview for a bus boy job at a barbecue restaurant in Stamford Wednesday morning.

When Tucker awoke from a short nap on a packed bus en route to the restaurant, he jumped to action upon seeing an overturned vehicle on the road in front of the bus in Westport.

“I looked up and saw a car flipped over right in front of the bus, so I ran to try to jump out of the bus,” Tucker told the New York Daily News. “I saw a lot of smoke coming from the car and I just jumped off the bus and ran to the car.”

Even though the bus driver told Tucker he was going to leave if he helped the victim, Tucker did not hesitate to approach the smoking vehicle.

Approaching the passenger’s side of the overturned car, Tucker unbuckled the driver’s seat belt and removed him from the wreckage.

He then noticed that the victim’s head was bleeding, so he removed the shirt he was given to wear for the job interview, and used it as a tourniquet to stop the driver’s bleeding. Two men from an auto body shop near the accident scene also aided the victim.

“He kept shutting his eyes and I made sure he stayed awake. I told him to open his eyes, I said, ‘Your family wants you,’” Tucker said.

The victim is now in stable condition after an ambulance transported him to Norwalk Hospital, the Westport News reported.

The Westport community has praised Tucker for his actions, and a GoFundMe page that was created on his behalf has raised more than $3,000 of its $10,000 goal.

Tucker did not show up to his interview, but his good deed led to to three offers for construction jobs and for a rubber factory, he said. He was not thinking about passing up the bus boy interview when he rescued the driver.

Though he is grateful for the attention he has received, he remains concerned about the victim’s recovery.

“I just want everybody to know it’s not about what people could do for me. It’s just about me saving his life,” he said.

Tucker is currently living in the halfway house after serving a 22-month prison sentence related to a weapons charge.

He told the Daily News that his one goal is to get a job so he can support his 21-month-old son, who currently lives with his mother.

“When I come home he is going to live with me,” Tucker said. “I know that if I continue to work I am going to get a job because I am not going to go without supporting my son and raising my son to be happy.”

