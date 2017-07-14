Disney Unveils Model Of New “Star Wars” Land

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ANAHEIM, CA (CBSMiami) – The force was strong as the Walt Disney Co. unveiled a large-scale model of the two “Star Wars”-themed lands coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland in 2019.
The model was were revealed in Anaheim, California on Thursday, just in time for the D23 Expo.
The unveiling took place during a special reception at the expo. The model shows two attractions that will be the main parts of the 14-acre areas, which is the largest single-themed land expansion for both parks.
The first will give visitors the chance to pilot the Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission. The other ride will put people in the middle of a fight between the First Order and the Resistance.
The plan for the themed lands was announced in 2015.