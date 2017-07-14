Jury Deliberatoins In Trial Of Man Accused Of Killing Wife, Dumping Body

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of a Miramar man accused of killing his wife.
Friday morning jurors asked to review some pieces of evidence that included an interview Cid Torrez did and the call he made to 911.
Police and prosecutors said Torrez was enraged about his wife seeing other men after their marriage crumbled. They claim his obsession led him to secretly install spyware on her phone.
Prosecutors argue that on the morning of March 31, 2012, Cid’s wife Vilet Torrez was returning to their Miramar townhome when Cid confronted and killed her, then buried her body in the Everglades.
Defense argues they are the checks and balances of the judicial system. They said that because Vilet’s body was never found there is no definitive proof of exactly what happened to her.
“There is nobody here. There is no murder weapon here. Can you really convict a man of homicide beyond a reasonable doubt under these circumstances,” said Defense Attorney Richard Della Fera.
Related: Documents Reveal Growing Case Against Accused Killer Cid Torrez
Prosecutors say they have plenty of evidence that Cid killed his wife.
“Don’t reward him because we don’t have her body in this case. If you find him not guilty, you’re telling him ‘you know what, good job! The state didn’t have a body so he’s not guilty,'” said Prosecutors Heather Henrickson.
Cid Torrez faces life in prison if convicted.
One Comment