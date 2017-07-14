Fiat Chrysler, Honda Recalling More Than A Million Cars Each

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two major car companies are recalling more than a million cars each over safety concerns.
Honda is recalling more than one million Accords after reports their battery sensors could catch fire.
The recall covers models from “2013 to 2016.”
So far, no injuries had been reported.
And there is another recall – this time with Fiat Chrysler.
The company is recalling 1.33 million vehicles worldwide in two separate campaigns for potential fire risks and inadvertent airbag deployments.
The Italian-American automaker said it is recalling about 770,000 sport utility vehicles because of a wiring issue that may lead to inadvertent deployment of the driver-side air bag and is linked to reports of five related minor injuries, but no crashes.
For Honda’s recall, click here for more info or call (888) 234-2138. For Chrysler Fiat’s recall click here.