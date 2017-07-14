Reports: Alfred Angelo Bridal Chains Closing All Stores

July 14, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Alfred Angelo Bridal

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida brides-to-be could be scrambling to find their wedding dress.

Multiple reports from across the country say the Alfred Angelo Bridal chain, which is based in Del Ray Beach, has gone bankrupt and shut down.

CBS4 News crews checked both South Florida locations Thursday night.

In Coral Gables, some people were inside, but staff wouldn’t talk.

Over in Sunrise, the store was totally closed. There was sign outside that told customers to e-mail a law firm.

