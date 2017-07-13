WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Youth Pastor Confesses To Sexual Relationship With Underage Girl

July 13, 2017 4:47 PM By Peter D'Oench
Filed Under: Child Molestation, Peter D'Oench, Sexual Assault

DORAL (CBSMiami) — A south Florida youth pastor has confessed to allegations of an improper sexual relationship with an underage girl.

Fernando Misael Ponce, 24, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 20 counts of lewd and lascivious battery and sexual activity with a child.

According to an arrest report, Ponce first met the 15-year-old victim when she was 11 or 12 and “showed interest in her” as a youth pastor at Sembrador de Fe Church in Miami.

Ponce was told by her mother to stay away from her. But when the victim turned 14, she and Ponce allegedly began a relationship that lasted 8 to 9 months and included sex.

Police said Ponce told the girl not to tell anyone or “her family would suffer” and also would secretly take pictures of her without her knowledge while they chatted on video.

Once in custody, Ponce admitted his guilt to the allegations.

In court, Judge Mindy Glazer ordered him to stay away from the teen.

“You are to have no contact with her either directly or indirectly, in telephone or writing, or through third parties,” she said. “No contact with the victim by social media or other electronic means.”

He was ordered to stay at least 500 feet away from her and will wear a GPS monitor under house arrest.

