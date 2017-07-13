Woman Finds Sharks Outside Her Overtown Apt

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shark by your dumpster is certainly is not what you expect to see lurking around your garbage.

So you can imagine how surprised Cynthia Primous was when she learned the underwater predator was outside her Overtown apartment on NW 1st Place.

“They told me that, “Grandma, there’s a shark by the garbage pale.” So I thought my granddaughter was playing,” she said.

Never the less, she went out to have a look. Primous didn’t find just one shark – but two. One of the nurse sharks was on the ground in front of a dumpster, a second one was in the dumpster.

“My granddaughter informed me that a car stopped by the apartment and a guy proceeded to throw a large bag in the garbage and that’s when the shark fell out the bag. He also threw one in the garbage,” said Primous.

The next problem was finding someone to haul those sharks away. After several phone calls, Primous had no idea if someone would pick them up. This morning she found they were gone.

Neighbors said today was garbage pick up day and they were taken away. Primous hopes it won’t happen again.

“I just hope that nobody don’t think that just because this is a poor neighborhood, and a predominately black neighborhood, that they can just come and dump anything in our garbage pale,” she said.

Primous’ neighbors said they didn’t see the man who dumped the sharks and had no idea why he’d pick their dumpster.