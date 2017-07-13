Senate GOP Rolls Out Revised Health Care Bill To Repeal, Replace

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Senate Republicans are rolling out a revised health care bill in their ongoing effort to repeal and replace ‘Obamacare.’

Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had hoped to pass a measure earlier this month, but there was not enough support and the new bill may not have enough, either.

McConnell appealed to his chamber to act moments after releasing a revamped plan to repeal and replace ‘Obamacare.’

“The American people deserve better than the pain of Obamacare. They deserve better care,” said McConnell.

CBS News learned the new draft adds billions of dollars in opioid funding.

More tax credits to help low-income Americans pay for coverage on the individual market by leaving some of Obamacare’s taxes on the wealthy in place like a tax on investment income and on salaries and bonuses for healthcare CEOs.

It’s a move Conservatives are already criticizing.

“These cuts are every bit of draconian in the previous version,” said Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer.

“When you’re keeping half their taxes and creating insurance superfund, that to most people doesn’t look like repeal. I will vote against the motion to proceed,” said Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

President Donald Trump warned Republican senators that failing to overhaul the law will come with consequences.

“I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset. But I’m sitting waiting for that bill to come to my desk,” said President Trump.

GOP Senate leaders are also trying to sway moderate holdouts who are mostly worried about deep Medicaid cuts but the new health care bill does not appear to address that concern.

With support from their own party in question, some Republicans said it’s time to reach out to Democrats.

“I want to give Dems an opportunity to at least have input to the idea,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

GOP Senate leaders want to pass something before next month’s recess.

Republican senate leaders delayed the start of the summer break by two weeks to wrap up healthcare and focus on other priorities like the debt ceiling.