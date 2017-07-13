Anti-Israel Controversy Hangs Over Roger Waters’ Miami Beach Concert

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A controversial concert on a South Florida stage has the musician attracting crowds as wells as protests.

“I have no idea about that. I am not into the political music. I just like his music in general,” said a man, who only identified himself as “Pirate.”

He is talking about Roger Waters.

Not everyone recognizes the name, but they’ll probably recognize the band. Waters is the founding member of Pink Floyd.

Pink Floyd fans were out in force, but a sensitive issue dogs the 73-year-old British born rocker. He has been accused of being anti-Semitic.

“I did not know there was any controversy,” a fan said.

Local Jewish organizations got the word out online, a full page ad in the Miami Herald and before the concert an illuminated advertising truck circled the American Airlines Arena.

None of those things seemed to slow the crowd predicted to be a sellout.

“Most Pink Floyd fans are pretty liberal anyway,” said Alan Hillman.

Rogers has been critical of Israeli treatment of Palestinians, opposes the West Bank wall and supported the Gaza Freedom March.

The singer says he is not anti-Semitic, writing several years ago: “I am anti-war, anti-apartheid, anti-racist, pro human rights, pro peace and pro self-determination…”

“Well his music has always been political, but that just the nature of making the stuff cool,” said “Monte.”

But the show took a bit of a shot. Waters routinely recruits local youngsters to participate when he lays down his signature hit “The Wall.” Miami Beach teens, members of a city sponsored teen organization, pulled out of the event hours before Waters went on stage.

“In light of recent information surrounding the event, the Miami Beach Parks and Recreation Teen Club will no longer be participating. Miami Beach is a cultural diverse community and we do not tolerate any type of hate,” said John Rebar.