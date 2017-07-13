Pres. Trump In France To Discuss Syria, Counter Terrorism

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are in France for a whirlwind two day visit.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to meet with will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and then the two leaders will hold a news conference.

First Lady Melania Trump made her first stop France’s biggest pediatric hospital where she met with the staff and children.

During meetings today, President Trump and President Macron are expected to set aside differences over climate change and tackle the crisis in Syria and discuss counter-terrorism strategies. Mr. Trump will also get a private tour of Napoleon’s tomb and dinner at the Eiffel Tower with the French President.

On Friday, President Trump will be a guest of honor as American troops open the Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees.

Before leaving the U.S., the President insisted the White House is “functioning perfectly” despite an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 which continues to dog his administration.

“We are now in July, we are not talking about infrastructure, we are not talking about tax reform. We are really not even talking about health reform that much. We are talking about Comey, and obstruction of justice, and potential criminality and Russia,” said House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-SC.

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network at the White House, President Trump insisted that Russian President Vladimir Putin was likely rooting for Hillary Clinton over him.

“We’re going to be exporting energy. He doesn’t want that. He would like to have Hillary where she wants to have windmills,” he said.

On the subject of Donald Trump Jr.’s emails and meeting with a Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump defended his son, saying “I think many people would have held that meeting.”

Lawmakers on both sides continue to voice their concerns over the latest Russia meddling revelations.

“I think potentially there could be four or five different statutes impacted, most of which deal with whether or not you can solicit or receive anything of value from a foreign national, but Bob Mueller is an expert in criminal law,” said Rep. Gowdy.

CBS News has learned that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and congressional investigators, are looking into whether Trump’s campaign digital operation, overseen by his son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, coordinated with Russian operatives to target voters with fake news stories.