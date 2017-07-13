Nick Saban On Motivation: “I Ask Our Players To Invest In Themselves”

July 13, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

Head Coach of the University of Alabama football team, Nick Saban joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss about the upcoming season for the Crimson Tide.  They also talk about overcoming adversity and how Saban maintains a winning culture, as well as Alabama’s QB situation and playing against Florida State in the first game of the season.

On Alabama’s winning culture- “I think when you have those failures, it’s the why. That gives you the passion to be able to sustain the season and the difficult times so you can be able to bounce back.”

“There are always moments when you need to overcome adversity.”

On motivating players- “I ask our players to invest in themselves. It’s a different approach but it’s a way for people to be all they can be and can benefit them in the future.”

On playing FSU- “Jimbo [Fisher] has coached them how we coach our team. They are a very talented team that will be a difficult challenge for us.”

