Taste Of The Town: Charming Eatery Celebrates Colombian Cuisine

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s an explosion of color and fun at Pueblito Viejo off Bird Road in Miami.

This family owned and operated restaurant first began in Chicago in 1994 and opened in Miami in 2003.

Owners Gloria and Gonzalo Rodriguez wanted to celebrate their home country of Colombia in every way. We will begin with the name.

“It actually came from a beautiful song in Colombia. It means little old town,” said Gloria.

There is so much to look at in the charming eatery. Gonzalo spent years collecting everything inside and out.

“Like the name says ‘Little Old Town,’ you can see the little balconies and you can see little doors and windows. You are like outside of the house,” said Gloria.

Music is a big part of the experience as you see some famous singers watching over you.

At night, it is all about live music and laughs with shows that include comedy singing and dancing.

“First of all, we want our guests to feel like home back in Colombia, whether you are from Colombia, or not, it’s the feeling you come in here you enjoy the atmosphere custom food music. Then you go outside and say I’m back to America,” she explained.

When it comes to the food – you guessed it, it’s Colombian cuisine.

At the helm is Chef Mateo Bedoya who prepared CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo’s tasting dishes which include a “Gordita” or “Little Chubby.”

“Gordita, a little chubby, which I’m going to be after today,” joked Petrillo.

It’s plantains, crispy chicharrón, mozzarella and pork. The chicken and beef empanadas are also flavorful, tender and delectable.

Next up – the main meal – Churrasco served with sweet plantains, yucca and potatoes.

“I’ve never been to Colombia but I have a funny feeling if I went to Colombia this is the meat I’m going to get. It tastes authentic, super tender and it’s so thin and flavorful,” said Petrillo.

The other classic is called Mandejas, which is skirt steak served with red beans, rice, fried pork rinds, sweet plantains, egg and arepa.

“Same meat, but tastes like a different steak .This one is bold flavor really good and there is a lot going on here,” said Petrillo.

Pueblito Viejo – it’s an immersive experience through Colombian food and ambiance for all who join the party!

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Friday – dinner only. Saturday and Sundays they’re open for lunch and dinner.

