Judge Tosses Suit Aimed At Halting Naled Spraying In Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The debate over the use of the controversial pesticide Naled to control mosquitos and prevent Zika in Miami-Dade County will not be heard in U.S. District Court – at least not soon.
Federal Judge Federico Moreno refused to hear the suit, telling Miami Beach residents who filed it that they need to get an attorney. Dr. Michael Hall and consultant Cindy Mattson had brought the suit, without a lawyer, arguing Naled, which some studies indicate can cause developmental issues in children and contribute to autism, is a public health threat.
The judge gave the plaintiffs 60 days to amend their complaint and retain counsel. He also urged them to try to reach an agreement with the county over the use of Naled.
An attorney for Miami-Dade told the judge the county has no plans at the moment to conduct any additional Naled aerial spraying. The county sprayed Naled from the air frequently during last year’s outbreak of the Zika virus, but has only applied it twice this year.