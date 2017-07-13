WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Heyman On Marlins Sale: “You Need A Guy With Deep Pockets”

July 13, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Hochman and Crowder Show, Miami Marlins, MLB

MLB Network Insider and writer for FanRag and Today’s Knuckleball, Jon Heyman joined the Hochman and Crowder Show on 560 WQAM to discuss about the impending sale of the Miami Marlins.  They talk about who the best candidate to buy the Marlins would be and whether current team president David Samson is fit to handle the sale of the franchise.

On Jorge Mas- “Everybody in Miami baseball knows who he is. To me, he is the guy who makes the most sense; the local guy. Of the three principles [trying to buy the team], he is the richest guy.”

On the prospective owner- “You need a guy with deep pockets because this team is going to be losing money thanks to some of the contracts they have given.”

On when the sale could be completed- “We can have a winner picked at any time because they are close. But it can easily take another 2-3 weeks [due to the vetting process].”

