German Man Accused Of Flying To Florida For Sex With Teen Girl

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A German man was charged after he flew to Orlando to reportedly have sex with a 13-year-old.
During online chat sessions Meinrad Kopp, 55, reportedly arranged with the girl’s father to have sex with her. Turns out the girl’s father was really an undercover agent.
In explicit messages, Kopp said he wanted to humiliate the girl, treat her like a dog and cause her pain, according to court documents.
When he arrived Orlando International Airport last month, the undercover agent drove him into Brevard County where he was arrested.
On Wednesday, he was indicted by a grand jury. He’s charged with attempting to entice a minor to engage in sex, traveling to the United States to engage in illicit sex and transportation of child pornography. He could get life in prison if convicted.
