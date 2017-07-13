Gender Reveal Parties Become All The Rage

July 13, 2017 12:31 PM
MIAMI (CBSLocal) — Gender reveal parties have become all the rage. These parties are a chance for expectant parents to surprise family and friends with their child’s gender.

And people are getting VERY creative. Like this couple from Florida who thought of an explosive twist.

First they had a small box filled with colored chalk. Then they shot it. It’s a boy!

Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves used a career appropriate method of reveal. He hit a specially prepared baseball that exploded in blue powder revealing he would be having a boy.

Joey Logano also tapped into his expertise for the unveiling. Logano got into a mustang and did donuts until the smoke turned colors, in this case blue.

What kind of crazy gender reveals ideas have you seen?

