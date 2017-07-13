Closing Arguments Underway In Trial Of Man Accused Of Killing Wife

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Closing arguments are underway in the trial of a man accused of killing his estranged wife and dumping her body in the Everglades.

Just a day before, prosecutors and defense completed their arguments in the trial of Cid Torres.

Cid did not take the stand during his trial.

As for defense, they only put up one witness to defend his brother who testified that the two had drunk two bottles of tequila the night police claim Vilet Torrez disappeared.

Prosecutors presented witnesses to establish a motive for why they say Cid murdered his estranged wife. They said he was controlling, possessive and jealous and that Vilet was moving on.

“If she’s not with me, she will not be with anybody else,” friend Carlos Prada testified Cid told him before Vilet disappeared.

Prada says Cid also asked him repeatedly where the best place was to bury a body.

Pastor Rafael Nunez said Vilet called him after a violent encounter with Cid.

“He wouldn’t let her out….He pushed her….and he tried to strangle her,” Nunez testified.

Seven months after Vilet disappeared Daviana Gonzalez started dating Cid.

“He told me he was still married. His wife was missing and she took off without the kids,” Gonzalez said.

“I asked him what he would do If she came back? I would give her the kids and move on,” Gonzalez said Cid told her.

Cid claims he’s innocent but police believe he’s behind the 2012 disappearance.

The lead Miramar detective testified that Vilet’s body would have fit in Torrez’s car trunk.

Police believe Vilet was put in the trunk Of Torrez’s Jaguar after she was murdered and then driven to a remote area for burial.

“I asked one of our female officers that had the same height as the victim. I asked if she would help out or assist and they put her in the trunk of the Jaguar and she fit perfectly,” said Det. Jonathan Zeller with Miramar Police.

Crime scene investigator Michael Kelly said Torrez’s blood was found under a sink on a pipe and elsewhere indicating a struggle.

“When you find small blood stains on the wall, remember you’re looking at a scene, something that’s not normal, trying to find indication that the crime scene occurred in the residence,” said Kelly.

Prosecutors say when Vilet returned home from a date in the early morning hours of March 31, 2012, Cid Torrez confronted her and killed her.

The mother of three has never been found.