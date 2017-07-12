Wrong Way Driver Hit Several Vehicles Near Golden Glades

July 12, 2017 6:49 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wrong-way driver crashed into several cars early Wednesday morning near the Golden Glades interchange.

Around 2 a.m. a driver heading eastbound in a westbound lane of State Road 826 hit several vehicles before speeding off. Some of those hit lost control and slammed into the guardrails.

The wrong way driver continued to do so on I-95, driving south in the northbound lanes. Two more vehicles were hit. One driver was injured and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The driver was stopped at I-95 and State Road 836 where she was charged with driving under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

