Video: Armed Gunmen Storm Broward Store In Under 2 Minutes

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — It took less than two minutes for two armed robbers to terrorize victims at a Broward convenience store before making off with cash and items.
Video released from the June 27th incident, at the Los Paisas Groceries, located at 1851 S. State Road 7, showed two armed men enter the store through a back door.
“The first robber walked behind the counter. He brandished his gun at the clerk and pushed him aside,” said the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “He grabbed all the cash as well as a box filled with several months’ worth of transactions receipts.”
The second gunman, armed with what looked to be a TEC-9, stopped a customer from fleeing, who initially tried to bat the gun away and run out the front door.
“The robber grabbed the victim by the back of his shirt, dragged him back in and threw him to the ground,” police added.
The suspects fled in a white car, possibly a Toyota Camry. The first suspect was approximately 5’9″ with a heavy build. The second suspect was about 5’10” and had a thin frame.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.