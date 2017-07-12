Keys Deputy Accused Of Fudging Time Sheets

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – A Monroe Co. Sheriff’s deputy got schooled, and then charged, for reportedly falsifying his time sheets.
Deputy William Schlegelmilch, 44, has been a school resource officer assigned to Key Largo School since 2008.
An investigation found that between March of 2015 and April of 2017, on at least 22 occasions, he recorded more work time on his electronic time sheets than he actually worked. The fraudulent time added up to a little more than $3-thousand.
His salary at the time he was suspended this year was $57,889 per year.
“It is, in particular, my responsibility to be a good steward of the funds our citizens pay for our service. I will not tolerate my own employees stealing from and defrauding the very people we are charged with protecting and serving,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
Schlegelmilch has been was charged with two felonies – grand theft and falsifying public documents. He is currently suspended without pay pending termination.