Hurricanes Star Recruit Lonnie Walker Tears Meniscus In Knee

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga prides himself and his teams on being able to overcome adversary.
With several months to go until a new season begins, Miami has been dealt its first blow.
Incoming Hurricanes freshman Lonnie Walker will miss valuable practice time and possibly more after tearing the meniscus in his right knee.
The injury will require surgery but no timetable has been set for his return.
“The timeframe for his return will be determined after the surgery,” said Larranaga.
Walker, a five-star recruit, was injured while practicing on Tuesday.
The Hurricanes are expected to be one of the better teams in a crowded ACC and Walker is expected to play a big part in that.
The McDonald’s All-American guard is projected as a first round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He tweeted Tuesday night that the injury “will not slow me down.”