Trump’s Pick To Head FBI Faces Questions Over Loyalty, Russia

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s pick to head the FBI – Christopher Wray – is facing questions about his loyalty and the bureau’s Russia investigation during his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Senators questioning Wray want to be assured that he will be unbiased especially if asked for a pledge of loyalty as his predecessor, fired FBI Director James Comey, was allegedly asked by Trump.

“I will never allow the FBI’s work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law, and the impartial pursuit of justice,” Wray said during the hearing.

He also said, “I believe to my core there is only one right way to do this job and that is with strict Independence.”

When asked if he discussed Comey’s firing, he said “I did not discuss those topics at all with anyone in the White House.”

Wray is a well-established Washington lawyer who was an assistant attorney general under President George W. Bush.

Wray led the Justice Department’s criminal division while Comey was deputy attorney general.

If confirmed as its next director, Wray’s mission would be to bring stability to the FBI and its more than 35,000 employees.

President Trump said he is “an impeccably qualified individual” and a “fierce guardian of the law.”

Roscoe Howard, a former U.S. attorney, worked with Wray at the Department of Justice.

“He understands how to operate under crises; he understands how the agency works,” said Howard. “I’d be shocked if he had some sort of a political agenda. It’s just not the Chris Wray I’ve come to know.”

A graduate of Yale Law, Wray is a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Georgia.

Just before 9/11, he became associate deputy attorney general and later moved on to head the Justice Department’s criminal division.

Last year, Wray served as Chris Christie’s lawyer – hired to navigate the “Bridgegate’ scandal.

Former Justice Department officials spoke highly of Wray, describing him as: “the right man at the right time for the nation and the FBI.”

Wray will likely take charge as a law enforcement source told CBS News: in general, this is “not a great time” at the FBI.

Howard says it is clear the agency is bracing for a challenging transition.

The perception is that Chris Wray will maintain a lower profile than Comey but that may be difficult to do with a Congress that has a voracious appetite for testimony. Especially when it comes to the Russia investigation. FBI agents will now try to get a read on whether Wray is someone who can be independent of President Trump.