Prosecutors Wrapping Up In Trial Of Man Accused Of Killing Wife

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Prosecutors are finishing their case against murder suspect Cid Torrez whose accused of killing his estranged wife five years ago and burying her body near the Everglades.

Torrez claims he’s innocent but police said he’s behind the disappearance of 38-year-old Vilet Torrez in 2012.

The lead Miramar detective testified Wednesday morning that Vilet’s body would have fit in Torrez’s car trunk.

Police believe Vilet was put in the trunk Of Torrez’s Jaguar after she was murdered and then driven to a remote area for burial.

“I asked one of our female officers that had the same height as the victim. I asked if she would help out or assist and they put her in the trunk of the Jaguar and she fit perfectly,” said Det. Jonathan Zeller with Miramar Police.

Just a day before, crime scene investigator Michael Kelly said Torrez’s blood was found under a sink on a pipe and elsewhere indicating a struggle.

“When you find small blood stains on the wall, remember you’re looking at a scene, something that’s not normal, trying to find indication that the crime scene occurred in the residence,” said Kelly.

Prosecutors say when Vilet returned home in the early morning hours of March 31, 2012, Cid Torrez confronted her and killed her.

The mother of three has never been found.