CBS Show “Salvation” Starts With Discovery Asteroid Heading To Earth

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you like watching suspense dramas on TV, how about one with a side of science fiction?

“Salvation” premieres Wednesday night on CBS4.

The show begins with the shocking discovery that an asteroid is just months away from colliding with earth.

Santiago Cabrera stars as Darius Tanz, a self-made tech billionaire who works with the government on a top-secret plan to deflect the asteroid.

“He’s a real maverick. He’s ahead of the game,” said Cabrera about this character. “He kind of goes against the normal grain of things.”

The whole show centers on Tanz and Liam Cole, an MIT grad student, played by Charlie Rowe who bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan) the staggering discovery.

He says the race to save the planet will bring viewers in but that is not what will keep them watching.

“The core of the show, what sort of really comes out and pops out, and this is what the audience identify and fall in love with, is all these characters and you know it’s the conflicts and the twists…how they try to solve this problem,” said Cabrera. “So many other themes arise through that.”

He says there is something that is there throughout as well.

“The stakes are very high. You know our planet is under threat. Humanity is under threat but there’s an element of hope always there,” said Cabrera.

To watch the series premiere of “Salvation” tune in to CBS4 at 9 p.m.