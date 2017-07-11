Report: Trump Jr. Told In Email That Russia Wanted To Help Campaign

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Donald Trump Jr. has hired a criminal defense attorney as part of the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
The development came on the same day he admitted to meeting last year with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information on Hillary Clinton.
“Trump Jr. was informed in an email that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy,” according to a report by the New York Times.
The meeting was reportedly arranged at the request of Rob Goldstone, a music publicist, who helped bring Donald Trump’s 2013 Miss Universe pageant to Moscow.
Trump Jr. said when he met with attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya she reportedly offered information on “individuals connected to Russia” who were “funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Mrs. Clinton.” Veselnitskaya reportedly has ties to the Kremlin.
However, the president’s son claims that her “statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense.” She then reportedly changed the subject, according to Trump Jr., to a Russian adoption program and U.S. sanctions on Russian human rights abusers.
Trump Jr. said his brother in law Jared Kushner and then campaign chairman Paul Manafort were at the meeting. He said he asked them to attend but didn’t tell them what the meeting was about. He added that his father knew nothing about the meeting.
Members of the Senate intelligence committee want to talk with him about that meeting.