Teen Sues USF Frat Over Alleged Sexual Assault

July 11, 2017 8:36 AM
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A teen who claims she was sexually assaulted by a University of South Florida fraternity member at a party late last year has filed a lawsuit.

The suit names the local Pi Kappa Phi chapter and its national organization. A USF member, 19-year-old Dillon LaGamma, was arrested on a sexual battery charge shortly after the alleged assault last October.

The girl, identified only as Jane Doe No. 72, was 16 when says she attended a Pi Kappa Phi party with her two sisters. She says she was given numerous drinks despite being underage and eventually blacked out. She says LaGamma took her into a room and assaulted her. Another member took her to a hospital, which reported the assault.

Pi Kappa Phi had no immediate response. LaGamma has pleaded not guilty.

