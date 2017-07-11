Red Carpet Rolled Out In Downtown Miami For 88th Annual MLB All-Star Game

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the power from Monday’s Home Run Derby fresh in everyone’s minds, attention now shifts to Tuesday’s main event.

Major League Baseball will play its 88th annual All-Star Game at Marlins Park, but the festivities begin long before the first pitch.

The MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show will take place along Biscayne Boulevard, from Chopin Plaza to the American Airlines Arena, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The parade will begin near the Intercontinental Hotel, traveling northbound, with former Marlins Jeff Conine and Tony Perez acting as Grand Marshals.

Every MLB All-Star will be there, as will several team mascots and the Commissioner’s Trophy, which goes to the winner of the World Series.

The parade is free and open to the public.

Traffic will be affected in the Downtown Miami area for most of the day.

Northbound Biscayne Blvd. from SE 2nd Street to NE 9th Street will be closed for most of the day. Additionally, northbound traffic on Brickell Avenue that merges onto Biscayne Boulevard will be detoured westbound to South Miami Avenue.

All Northbound traffic will be allowed back onto Biscayne Boulevard at N.E. 14th Street.

Local Traffic only will be allowed north of S.E. 5th Street, over the Brickell Bridge.

Local traffic only will be extremely limited.

Southbound Biscayne Boulevard will remain open at all times.

All Miami-Dade Transit buses will run northbound along the same detour route and will travel southbound along N.E. and S.E. 2nd Avenue.

N.E. 4th and 5th streets will remain partially open to allow limited access to Bayside, American Airlines Arena and Port Miami visitors. The Port Tunnel will also remain open at all times.

All Traffic is expected to reopen by 5:00 p.m.

Miami Police Officers will be deployed along the route to assist motorists. If you have any questions please contact the City of Miami Police Department Special Events Unit at (305) 603-6510 and Miami-Dade Transit at (786) 469-5420 for any questions regarding the bus re-routes.