More Than A Dozen Dead In Military Plane Crash In Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (CBSMiami) – At least 16 people are dead in a military plane crash in rural Mississippi.
Witnesses say the Marine Corps refueling tanker was seen spiraling towards the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles north of Jackson.
“A crackling noise. It was all over, but it was loud,” said Ned Wells who was in the area when the plane went down. “It was scary and then I seen the black smoke. It was horrifying”
All a Marine Corps spokesperson would say so far is that the KC-130 “experienced a mishap”. The flames burned for hours, witnesses say was so hot, that at one point firefighters had to pull back.
The local fire chief says debris from the crash is being found within a five-mile radius.
Investigators at the scene say they plan to hold a press conference Tuesday morning with an update on what they’ve found and what they know.
