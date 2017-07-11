Celebrate July’s Parks and Recreation Month By “Getting Your Play On!”

Summer is here and Miami-Dade Parks wants everyone to get their play on! July is National Park and Recreation Month and the perfect time to celebrate the power of parks and commemorate how parks makes your life healthier, greener and happier.

“Miami-Dade Parks is thrilled to join the National Park and Recreation Association and park and recreation leaders around our nation in celebrating Park and Recreation Month,” said Miami-Dade Parks Director Designee Maria Nardi. “We are very proud of our parks and open spaces, from our greenways, waterways, and nature trails to our special attractions, like Zoo Miami, the Deering Estate, and Fruit & Spice Park. Together they provide children, adults, and people with disabilities in our community with a multitude of year-round recreational opportunities, aimed at bettering lives and the environment. I invite everyone to join us for this month’s celebratory events and discover all that our Parks system has to offer.”

Miami-Dade Parks is celebrating Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), and all the ways parks and recreation has the power to transform our daily lives. From providing us places to play, get fit, and stay healthy to fostering new relationships and forging a connection with nature; our close-to-home community park and recreation facilities provide essential services and improve quality of life. For all the scoop on Living a Park Life at Miami-Dade Parks, visit the website.

NRPA is celebrating the month by hosting a weekly contest encouraging people to show them entries can be submitted via the hashtag #NRPAPlayChallenge. NRPA also encourages all people who support parks and recreation to share why they think play is so important with the hashtag #PlayOnJuly.

Above content provided by Parks-Foundation of Miami-Dade and Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation