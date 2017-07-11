Miami-Dade Mayor Announces Proposed Budget For 2017-18

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced the proposed budget for the 2017 to 2018 fiscal year on Tuesday.
The total proposed budget is $7.4 billion.
Gimenez also proposed the tax rate remain the same as last year at 9.7 percent.
About a third of the budget is marked for capital projects and operating expenses.
Public safety and transportation are a few of the county’s largest expenses.
The mayor spoke of challenges because of decreased revenues.
“We’ve had decreases in the state sales tax revenue. That’s created a little bit of a hole this year,” he said. “We saw that coming early on in the fiscal year and we took some steps to make sure that it wasn’t gonna create a hole, so we tightened our belt.”
Commissioners will now debate the budget proposal over the next few months.
They have to pass it by the start of the fiscal year on October 1st.