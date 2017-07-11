Multiple Reports Indicating Marlins Sale Talks Are Heating Up

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins and their eye-catching ballpark are certainly in the spotlight this week as the MLB All-Star Game is set to be played Tuesday night.

The annual midsummer classic isn’t the only reason the Marlins are in the headlines though, as the sale of the franchise has been a predictable distraction for many.

The ongoing purchase has been in the works for months, but things may have kicked back into high gear this week.

Several reports indicating a sale was near came out between Monday’s Home Run Derby and Tuesday morning, but some with conflicting information.

First, Forbes reported that Miami billionaire Jorge Mas was nearing a deal to purchase the Marlins for $1.17 billion.

According to the Miami Herald, both parties denied the report.

Then overnight the New York Post reported that the group led by Derek Jeter was closing in on a deal to buy the team for $1.2 billion.

Jeter’s group now reportedly includes NBA great Michael Jordan.

Jordan is one of 15 investors in the group and is “kicking in very little cash,” per the report.

Let’s not forget about the third potential buyer group, the one including former Florida governor Jeb Bush, reality TV star Marcus Lemonis and Tagg Romney, son of former presidential candidate Mitt Romey, and more.

The third collection of prospective owners is also in the news, as the Miami Herald is reporting that rapper and Miami native Pitbull has joined the party.

Pitbull was at the Home Run Derby, performing on the field for the fans at Marlins Park.

As for the All-Star Game, it’s set to begin at 8 p.m.